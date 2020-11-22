Prayagraj: Spurious liquor claims 6 lives, 4 cops suspended

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against the accused under the Gangsters Act and instructed officials to seize their properties.

A day after six people in Prayagraj district died after drinking illicit liquor, the police on Saturday suspended four officials in the Phoolpur station for failing to prevent the sale of spurious alcohol even as the excise department initiated the suspension of three officials. On Friday, three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

“One sub-inspector and three constables have been suspended,” said Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvashresht Tripathi. The police officials were identified as Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, and constables Hareram Gupta, Gaurav Saini and Jogendra Singh.

The six victims consumed spurious liquor bought from a government-run country liquor shop in Aamiliya village in the Phoolpur police station area. Ten others got sick after drinking the alcohol. Police officials said they were discharged from hospital after treatment.

“This spurious liquor was being sold from a local government-run liquor shop. A total of six people have died after consuming it. We have lodged a case against three people, including Sangita Devi, the person in whose name the shop was registered; her husband Shyam Babu Jaiswal, who used to run the shop. Another person, Jagjeet Singh, who was the salesman who reportedly supplied the spurious liquor, has also been arrested. The three were sent to judicial custody Saturday,” said Phoolpur Station House Officer Ram Sagar.

The police identified the six victims as Raj Bahadur (42), Shambhunath (53), Pyare Lal (42), Basant Lal (65), Ramji Maurya (50) and Rajesh Gaud (40).

Excise Department Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy said departmental action was being taken against District Excise Officer Sandeep Bihari Modwel, excise inspector Vijai Pratap Yadav, and head constable Suresh Kumar. Suspension proceedings against them have been initiated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against the accused under the Gangsters Act and instructed officials to seize their properties.

A government spokesperson said Adityanath had told officials that the families of the victims would be helped using the money recovered from the auction of the properties of the accused.

