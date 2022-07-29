Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

PRAYAGRAJ police claimed to have found six more students involved in as many as seven mysterious crude bomb attacks in different parts of Prayagraj city over the past three months.

According to police, they have, so far, detained 35 students, including 27 minors, in connection with the blasts and physical assault, and all of them are from four reputed schools in the city. The eight above 18-year-old students have passed out of their schools upon completing intermediate, they said.“We are now looking out for another six students whose names cropped up during the questioning of 35 detained students, and we found their activities suspecting upon scanning CCTV footage,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.The bomb attacks were the result of an alleged turf war between two gangs of students called “Immortals” and “Tandav”, said police. The officer said that police took action against the students because, despite several rounds of counselling and strict warnings, they continued with criminal activities.

“Before their counselling, we have alerted their school authorities and parents. But we found that despite repeated warnings, there was no change in their activities and they continued with criminal activities. Thus, we decided to take legal action against them,” said the officer.

“It came to the fore during the investigation that these students formed groups after they got cell phones for online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic and watched videos on social media. Their groups gradually entered into the fight for supremacy and many of them learnt to make crude bombs through the internet,” said the officer.

Police said that they were scanning call details of the detained students to know their contacts, suspecting the students might be in touch with criminals active in the city.Meanwhile, the police department has prepared a list of students “whose role has so far been confirmed in bomb attacks” and will be sending the list to their respective schools. “We will send the list of students, whose roles have been confirmed, to their respective schools. However, taking action against them would be the sole discretion of the school authorities,” said another police officer, adding most of the detained students belonged to well-to-do families.

The Indian Express, meanwhile, reached out to the principals and senior officials of two city schools whose students were detained. “If police provide us the list of students involved in criminal activities and give evidence against them, we will definitely take action against such students, and will even expel them from the school,” said the principal of a school.Meanwhile, the parents of the detained students are making rounds of the offices of senior police officers and school authorities. They even accused the police of implicating their children. They even denied that police had alerted them about their children’s criminal activities.“Police never informed us that our son was involved in criminal activities. Had they informed us, we would have definitely kept a tab on my child’s activities,” said the mother of one of the detained students.

“Eleven of these students caught on Tuesday confessed to their involvement in six cases in the past three months. In all the six incidents, the students were involved in physical assault and hurling bombs at their opponents before escaping from the spot-on two-wheelers. They covered their faces with scarves during the crime,” said police.

The police claimed to have recovered two crude bombs, two motorcycles and 10 cellphones from the possession of those who have been nabbed. “Of the 11 caught, 10 minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to a juvenile home. The eleventh accused is 18 years old and had passed intermediate recently. He was produced before a local court, which sent him to jail,” the officer said.

The district police now suspect that around 200 students of four-five schools and colleges are currently members of such gangs.