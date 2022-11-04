Prayagraj resident dies in UP police custody, kin allege assault by cops

A general store owner died in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj with his family alleging that he succumbed to assault by policemen. Lavkesh Sharma, 35, a resident of Daraganj area, was picked up by the police on Wednesday after a woman who lives in the neighbourhood filed a complaint against him over a parking issue.

Prayagraj police said the death happened after Sharma “fell ill suddenly” when he was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. Prayagraj superintendent of police (city) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “We had received information that there was a row… The SHO reached the spot with others. One person Lavkesh Sharma was taken into custody. He was booked under CrPC sections 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), 107 (security for keeping peace in other cases) and 116 (inquiry as to truth of information).”

“He was taken to Beli Hospital for a medical examination. First, he was tested for Covid which came negative. He fell ill and then died. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further action is underway,” the SP added.

Lavkesh’s brother Ghanshyam Sharma, 45, told The Indian Express that he saw “injury marks on his brother’s body, and blood”. He said the issue started over parking in the neighbourhood between Lavkesh and Lallu Kumar, whose wife lodged the complaint against his brother. “On Wednesday, there was an argument in the neighbourhood between my brother and local resident Lallu. Lavkesh had parked his vehicle near Kumar’s house and he had damaged it in anger. Kumar’s wife Rajshree slapped my brother multiple times and then went to the police station and lodged a complaint. The same evening, policemen came and took my brother and put him in the lock-up,” he said.

Ghanshyam added, “I had gone to the police station and the policemen told me it is not a big issue. I was supposed to go to Jaipur for a family wedding, and the policemen assured me that it was not a very serious matter. They said they will release my brother soon.”

“On Thursday around 3 pm, while I was in Jaipur, I was told that my brother was taken to a hospital and was declared dead. My brother had no medical condition, and was healthy… My mother had met Lavkesh and he had told her that they had beaten her. We saw injuries on the face and body. There was blood too,” said Ghanshyam.

The victim’s brother said that the family “is preparing a complaint against the policemen and the neighbour for the murder”. “We are writing our complaint which we will submit to the police. The police are responsible for my brother’s murder and we will only accept the body after an FIR is lodged against the policemen responsible,” said Ghanshyam.