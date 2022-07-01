Prayagraj Protests: Demolition undertaken after receiving complaints from locals, UP tells HC

The Uttar Pradesh government, in its reply to a petition filed by the family of activist Javed Mohammad against the demolition of their house in Prayagraj, has told the Allahabad High Court that the action was taken after it received complaints from the residents of the area regarding “illegal construction” and its “misuse”.

In its affidavit submitted to the High Court on Thursday, the UP government also said the building —39C/2A/1 in Kareli area of Prayagraj — “was occupied by one Mr Javed Mohammad which is apparent from the nameplate… installed on the boundary wall of the building on which ‘Javed M’ was written, and above the boundary wall there was a signboard showing ‘Welfare Party of India”.

In its petition, the family said the house was demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) “without following due process”. It said Praveen Fatima, the wife of Javed Mohammad, is the owner of the house and that the land on which it is built was gifted to her by her father. “The electricity bill, house tax and water tax is deposited on behalf of Parveen Fatima… Javed Mohammad is the husband of her but he has no property right over the house,” the petitioner says.

Javed Mohammad, who is accused of being a key conspirator behind the June 10 violence in Prayagraj as part of a protest against remarks by a former BJP spokesperson against the Prophet, is currently in judicial custody. On June 12, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had demolished Javed’s house, a day after serving a notice to him asking him to vacate the property by next morning to go ahead with demolition proceedings.

The Uttar Pradesh government had filed a similar affidavit in the SC while it heard a petition filed by Muslim outfit Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. Two complaints were attached with the reply affidavit in the High Court by the same people – one dated May 4, 2022, and one May 19, 2022.

The state government in both its affidavits — in the High Court and Supreme Court — has said that the proceedings were done after complaints were received from local residents — Sarfaraz, Md Azam and Noor Alam. While the complaints submitted along with the reply in the Supreme Court were in English, the ones submitted in the High Court were in Hindi.

“That some complaints were made by the residents of Kareli to the Prayagraj Development Authority, Prayagraj in respect of unauthorised office use in a residential area as well as illegal construction and encroachment. A complaint dated 4.05.2022 was made by the residents of the area in which it was stated that the construction was done without a sanction map from the Development Authority, and the premises was being used by the ‘Welfare Party of India’ in contravention of land-use norms,” read the affidavit by the government.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The affidavit further stated that PDA issued a show-cause notice under Section 27 (1) of Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act 1973 on May 10, 2022, granting a personal hearing to show cause in relation to the “unauthorised construction” on May 24 at 11 am.

A copy of the notice was also attached with the affidavit.

“The notice was attempted to be served in person at the premises… but they (the family) refused to accept it,” it said, adding the notice was then pasted on the wall of the building as per the rules.

The government further stated that another complaint was received on May 19, 2022, from the locals stating that despite the earlier complaint, no action was taken.

Javed’s lawyer KK Roy, who sought a day’s time from the court to file a counter to the government’s reply, said that the government did not answer to the High Court’s order that after a demolition order is passed, a time of 30 days must be given to the affected party to appeal against it.

The court has fixed July 7 as the date for the next hearing.