Prayagraj Panel set up to probe viral clip of burial items being removed

Taking note of a viral video purportedly showing shrouds and bamboo sticks, used to mark burial sites, being removed in Prayagraj, the district administration has set up an inquiry committee to probe the contents of the clip and find out who was behind such activity and on whose order it was done. The administration was stirred into action after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared the viral clip.

Several reports earlier claimed that the props were removed on the direction of the administration. However, Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami denied the reports saying while there are standing instructions to ensure cleanliness at ghats, no order had gone out to remove shrouds.

The clip, which has been making the rounds of the social media, shows saffron shrouds used to cover graves and bamboo sticks used to mark them being removed. The footage is reportedly of Shringverpur Ghaat in Prayagraj. The administration has claimed that burials is not an uncommon practice in the Hindu religion as often mortal remains of children, unmarried women or those dying from snake bite are buried.

Priyanka in a tweet said, “When alive, proper treatment wasn’t provided. Many weren’t even accorded proper last rites. There was no mention of them in government data. And now even the ‘Ramnami’ is snatched from graves. Concerned about saving its image, the government is now committing sins. What kind of cleanliness campaign is this? This is disrespect to the dead, religion and humanity.”

Goswami said the committee comprising ADM Administration and SP Gangapar will submit its report at the earliest and action will be taken based on the findings. “We have seen the video of shrouds being removed and had discussions on the same. We have formed a committee of two senior officials who will look at all the aspects and find out who did this and what was the intention behind it. The administration has already confirmed that the burial of bodies is not a new thing and has been happening for years. However, the removal of shrouds needs to be looked into,” Goswami told The Indian Express.

He claimed that the administration is trying to convince people to opt for cremation rather than burial.