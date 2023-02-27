Prayagraj murders: UP Police gun down youth who allegedly drove assailants’ car

The Uttar Pradesh Police Monday gunned down a youth who was allegedly involved in the murders of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his police guard Friday.

The police said they gunned down an accused, identified as Arbaaz, during an encounter in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. They recovered a motorcycle from the spot near Nehru Park in Dhoomanganj.

The police said Arbaaz was driving the car in which assailants came and attacked the advocate Umesh Pal, 48, and his two gunners, also in the Dhoomanganj area. The assailants escaped from the spot in the same vehicle, they said. The incident occurred when Umesh was coming out of his car.

Umesh and one of the gunners — Sandeep Nishad — were killed in the attack, while the second gunner –Raghvendra Singh — suffered serious injuries and was undergoing treatment.

Umesh is survived by wife Jaya and four children.

The police Saturday lodged an FIR against jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed, his wife Sahista Parveen, their two sons, his younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and others, based on a complaint by Jaya.

The police said they were conducting raids to trace the accused. According to the police, Jaya said her husband Umesh was an eyewitness to the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, which took place on January 25, 2005. In 2006, she alleged, Ahmed and his associates kidnapped Umesh and forced him to give a statement in their favour in court.