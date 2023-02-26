Prayagraj murder: Eyewitnesses fear for safety, allege threats

The killing of Umesh Pal, who was a key eyewitness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, in Prayagraj district comes as a rude shock for other eyewitnesses in the case who never stopped looking over their shoulder in fear.

A woman eyewitness in the case, who lives in Prayagraj district, said she has been regularly keeping tabs on the case. The woman said since Umesh’s murder no one in her family has stepped out of their house.

Talking to The Sunday Express on Saturday, she said, “I am an eyewitness in Raju Pal’s murder case. After Umesh Pal’s murder, we all are scared because the assailants were able to shoot him despite the fact that he had two police gunners for security. One of the gunners also died in the attack.”

“In 2005, I was sitting next to Raju Pal in a car when a group of assailants attacked him. Two bullets hit my right shoulder and I was hospitalised for a long time. After Raju Pal’s murder, I was given a police gunner for a brief period but the security was withdrawn later. A few years later, I was again given security cover, but that too was withdrawn,” she added.

The woman said that her family had been making arrangements for their safety on their own. She also claimed that in October 2017, a “group of assailants had allegedly threatened her family by opening fire outside their house”. The family alleged that the attack was in retaliation after she had recorded her statement before the CBI. An FIR was lodged at a local police station after the woman’s family had filed a complaint.

Her husband, a farmer, said, “We are being pressured. Fearing our safety, we sold our first house and shifted to a new one. Umesh Pal’s murder has shaken us.”

“We are not in touch with other witnesses of the (Raju Pal) murder case but I had met Umesh Pal several times in court,” the woman added. Raju Pal’s wife MLA Pooja Pal told The Sunday Express, “The woman was among the eyewitnesses who were injured in the attack on my husband. He was my husband’s friend.”

According to Prayagraj police records, there are 22 cases including one of murder and another of attempt to murder filed against the woman’s husband. However, he claims that the cases are of “political nature” and were lodged as a “pressure tactic.”