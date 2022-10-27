Prayagraj hospital in ‘juice’ row over dengue patient’s death to be sealed

A week after a probe was ordered against a private hospital over alleged medical negligence, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is all set to seal the hospital building on Friday.

Following the death of a 32-year-old sand contractor, a dengue patient, on October 19, the district chief medical officer had got the private hospital – Global Hospital and Trauma Center – sealed. The patient’s family alleged that he died after he was given mausambi (sweet lime) juice instead of blood platelets. Now, the PDA too is planning to seal the premises. The PDA, however, said that its action was not related to the death of the dengue patient as they had earlier issued a notice over alleged non-approval of the building’s map.

“Our action against Global Hospital was going on before (October 19). We had earlier served a notice to the building owner asking if the map of the structure was approved or not. The map for the structure is not approved and the owner didn’t reply to our notice. A notice was then served to them on October 19… This was before the allegations (of medical negligence) were made against the hospital,” said Public Relations Officer and Officer on Special Duty (PDA) Abhinav Ranjan. “The notice is regarding vacating the place, and not demolition. On October 28, we will see what reply they give and based on it, further action will be taken,” the officer added.

A PDA official said the hospital building is owned by one Malti Devi, the wife of the building’s caretaker. “The construction of the building was done without approval from the PDA. A notice seeking clarification was issued on September 3, 2021. The date for hearings in this matter was fixed on September 17, 2021, and October 5, 2021. But no one came for the hearing and hence, action is being taken,” said the official.

The official added, “The owner has been served a notice saying that they should vacate the building before 11 am Friday, so the building can be sealed.”

Following the death of Pradeep Pandey, the district administartion ordered an investigation. A sample of the given “platelets” has been sent to a forensic lab for testing. Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer Nanak Saran said the results of the samples are with the district administration.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri could not be reached for comment.

The hospital owner, Saurabh Mishra, questioned the action being taken against the hospital. “In this case, it was the family members who brought platelets. We don’t have the tools to check if the blood or plasma is genuine or not. We can only check the papers. And we did that and it was transfused to the patient. Where were we at fault? ” Mishra said.