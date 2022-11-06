scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Prayagraj hospital building owner arrested over death of dengue patient

An investigation had found that “poorly preserved platelets” were injected into the patient’s body, not fruit juice.

Prayagraj police Friday arrested the 55-year-old owner of a private hospital building in connection with the death of a dengue patient whose family had alleged that the hospital staff had transfused mosambi juice into his body instead of platelets that had resulted in his death.

An investigation had found that “poorly preserved platelets” were injected into the patient’s body, not fruit juice.

The owner of Global Hospital building, Pappu Lal Sahu, and his son Satish Sahu were allegedly involved in supplying the family of Pradeep Pandey, who died on October 19, with the platelets. The two were named along with “all hospital workers” in an FIR lodged in the case. Pandey was a sand contractor.

The FIR was lodged in the case under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 274 (adulteration of drugs) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

“Pappu Lal Sahu was arrested based on the information from informers,” Prayagraj police said in a statement, adding that the accused was sent to judicial custody after his arrest on Friday.

A senior police officer said, “It was found that Sahu and his son were both involved in the supply of the platelets which caused the death of the patient. His son is absconding and we have formed teams to arrest him.”

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 04:03:19 am
