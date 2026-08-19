3 feet of water, boats on streets: Prayagraj reels after 2 days of rain

People carry their belongings as they move to a safer place after water of the swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers inundates the Sangam area in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

Two days of relentless rain have left Prayagraj inundated — the worst-affected district in Uttar Pradesh this monsoon — with up to three feet of water flooding residential areas, families fleeing their homes and rescue teams using boats to reach those stranded.

The situation has been particularly severe in low-lying areas such as George Town, Tagore Town, Allapur and Kareli, where water was knee deep, said officials. The George Town police station was also waterlogged.

Rising levels of the Ganga and Yamuna have added to concerns in riverfront neighbourhoods, although both rivers remain below the danger mark, officials said.

An aerial view shows the submerged low-lying areas, access roads, and boats anchored at Sangam. (PTI Photo) An aerial view shows the submerged low-lying areas, access roads, and boats anchored at Sangam. (PTI Photo)

Boats reach stranded residents

With severe waterlogging affecting several localities, Prayagraj senior officials have formed multiple teams from different departments to assist residents in the worst-hit areas.