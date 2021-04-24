Prayagraj doctors accuse patient’s family of assault, hold sit-in

The protesters then rejoined duty. No FIR was filed in the matter.

Resident doctors and other medical staff of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj organised a sit-in early Friday morning after they were thrashed allegedly by the family members of a 72-year-old woman who died during treatment.

The doctors alleged that the police deployed at the hospital did not support them because the deceased woman’s son is a police inspector.

The matter was resolved around 9 am after senior administrative and police officials assured the doctors and healthcare staff they would look into their demands. The protesters then rejoined duty. No FIR was filed in the matter.

A delegation of doctors met the district administration in the evening to discuss the incident. “On Friday evening, a delegation of doctors met District Magistrate, who assured us to look into our demands that include our protection,” said Dr Rajat Pandey, one of those injured in the attack.

According to Dr Pandey, on April 18, the patient, Badrun Nisha, was admitted with serious medical problems, including a high fever. On Friday, around 2.30 am, she died, following which her family members allegedly started to abuse and threaten the doctors. They also refused to remove the dead body from the bed, and started filming the ward on a cellphone.

“When we raised objection for making video, they attacked us with sticks. We immediately informed the police present in the hospital, but they did not support us since one of the deceased’s family members was in the police force,” Pandey claimed. Five doctors were injured in the attack, he added.

Soon, on hearing about the attack, doctors and medical staff on duty arrived at the ward and started a sit-in around 3.30 am. A team of senior administration and police officials then visited the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. The officials assured them they would look into their demands, including ones about security. Following instructions from officials, the deceased woman’s family members removed the body.

“Protesters called off their dharna at around 9 am,” said Prayagrah Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Prasad.

According to the SHO, the woman’s family members accused the doctors and the hospital staff of attacking and injuring a few of them. The family claimed that the patient’s son and police inspector Zulfikar Ali, who is posted in Pratapgarh district, was among those injured.

“No one from both sides has so far filed any complaint with the police. Action will be taken on the basis of the complaints filed,” said Prayagrah City Circle Officer Satyendra Prasad Tewari.

At the evening meeting, the district administration discussed with the doctors the areas at the hospital where police need to be deployed.