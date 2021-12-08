Prayagraj Dalit Killings: 2 more held, police say deleted texts, kept tab on ongoing probe

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of four members of a Dalit family in Prayagraj based on text messages and circumstantial evidence, police said.

Four members of a Dalit family – father (50), mother (45), daughter (23), and son (10) – were found murdered at their house on November 25. Police said that the 23-year-old daughter was raped before she was killed.

A 19-year-old Dalit youth from a neighbouring village is already in judicial custody in connection with the murders. Police had arrested the 19-year-old, claiming he was harassing the girl through text messages and later killed her family after she turned down his advances.

Meanwhile, the two men arrested on Monday are 24 years old from a neighbouring village. Police said that they found “objectionable” photos from the cellphone of one of the men, who was in a relationship with the 23-year-old daughter of the Dalit family for the past four years.

A statement issued by Prayagraj police said, “Several messages were deleted by one of the accused who was arrested on Monday. The second accused arrested is a cousin of the first, and he was sending details of the police investigation to his cousin since the day the incident happened. It seems like they were monitoring the incident and the probe. Based on mobile chats, circumstantial evidence and statements from witnesses, they were arrested.”

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday evening, a police officer who is a part of the investigating team, said, “The two men were called on the basis of suspicion. One of the accused was talking regularly to the girl and was in a relationship with her for the last four years. We still don’t have any evidence but have arrested them on the basis of suspicion. The two youths are OBCs. The two did not know the Dalit youth who was arrested earlier.”

Circle Officer (Soraon) Sudhir Kumar, who is the Investigating Officer in the case, however, refused to speak about the evidence against the accused.

DIG/SSP (Parayagraj) Sarvashresht Tripath and ADG (Prayagraj Zone) Prem Prakash could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Initially, 11 members of an upper-caste family were named as the accused in the FIR, but police have given them a clean chit in the murder case. Later, four members of the same upper caste family were arrested in a separate case related to assault and harassment of the relatives of the Dalit family that was found murdered.