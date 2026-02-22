Prayagraj court orders FIR against seer Avimukteshwaranand on charges of sexual assault on minor disciples

A POCSO court in Prayagraj orders FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others over alleged sexual assault of minor disciples during last month’s Magh Mela. (File)

A special POCSO court in Prayagraj on Saturday ordered the police to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others on charges of sexual assault on minor disciples during the Magh Mela last month.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand was in headlines last month when he was allegedly stopped from taking a bath at the Sangam and was served a notice by the Prayagraj Mela Authority over using the title of the Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand.

Allowing the application of Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others, Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO) Act, Vinod Kumar Chaurasia, directed the SHO of Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj to register the FIR on the basis of the complaint and material placed on record under relevant provisions and to conduct an investigation in accordance with law.