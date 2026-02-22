Prayagraj court orders FIR against seer Avimukteshwaranand on charges of sexual assault on minor disciples

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A special POCSO court in Prayagraj on Saturday ordered the police to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others on charges of sexual assault on minor disciples during the Magh Mela last month.
Swami Avimukteshwaranand was in headlines last month when he was allegedly stopped from taking a bath at the Sangam and was served a notice by the Prayagraj Mela Authority over using the title of the Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand.
Allowing the application of Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others, Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO) Act, Vinod Kumar Chaurasia, directed the SHO of Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj to register the FIR on the basis of the complaint and material placed on record under relevant provisions and to conduct an investigation in accordance with law.
The court also directed that the investigation shall be carried out fairly, independently, expeditiously, and in compliance with the provisions of the POCSO Act, including those related to protection of the victims’ identity and dignity.
The court ordered the case be registered against “Avimukteshwaranand of Paramhansi Ganga Ashram, Narsinhapur, Madhya Pradesh, Mukundanand Brahmachari of Sheshnath Ashram, Badrinath Dham, Uttarakhand and two or three unidentified persons”.
According to the order, Ashutosh Brahmachari and the alleged minor victims had approached the court seeking directions for registration of an FIR against Avimukteshwaranand and others for offences punishable under sections 69, 74, 75, 76, 79 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya sanhita and sections 3, 5, 9 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The application was supported by the affidavits by the applicant and the alleged victims.
The plea stated the applicant approached the court after no case was registered even as they earlier submitted a complaint with the Prayagraj Police Commissioner and the SHO of the police station concerned.
On February 7, the court after hearing the application had directed the Prayagraj Police Commissioner to submit a detailed inquiry report on the “factum of commission of the alleged incident(s) in the matter”.
The Police Commissioner has submitted a detailed inquiry report in the matter.
The court observed, “A detailed enquiry report has been submitted by the Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, which has been duly considered by this Court. While the allegations raised are undoubtedly serious in nature, the material placed on record, including the enquiry report.”
The court stated in the order, “The applicant, Ashutosh Brahmachari has alleged victim ‘A’, aged about 14 years, and victim ‘B’, aged about 17 years and 6 months, disclosed before him incidents of sexual abuse allegedly committed by the opposite parties during the period of Magh Mela, 2025–26, at Prayagraj. It is alleged that the acts complained of were committed under the guise of religious service and discipleship.”
“The applicant has “further categorically alleged that the acts so complained of amount to penetrative sexual assault upon the victims,” the order added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has criticized Suryakumar Yadav's cautious batting approach in the T20 World Cup, calling it "dangerous" for the team. While Yadav's 84-run knock in the opener against USA was lauded, Manjrekar believes he has been too conservative in subsequent matches. This could lead to a lack of resources being utilized and a dangerous tactic of controlling the innings.