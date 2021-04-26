Prayagraj: Cop booked for ‘assaulting’ hospital staff

According to the police, inspector Zulfikar Ali, who is posted in Pratapgarh district, and his brothers have alleged that their mother Badrun Nisha died because of medical negligence.

A police inspector and two of his relatives have been charged with assaulting the staff of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj on Friday, officials said on Sunday.

The healthcare workers were allegedly beaten after the inspector’s 72-year-old mother died during treatment.

According to the police, inspector Zulfikar Ali, who is posted in Pratapgarh district, and his brothers have alleged that their mother Badrun Nisha died because of medical negligence. As the conversation became heated, both sides started filming the incident on cellphones. When the doctors objected to the family filming inside the ward, the family allegedly beat them.

The police said during a preliminary inquiry they found that Ali and his relatives were also injured in the incident. The family, however, has not filed any complaint against the hospital staff.

Meanwhile, following the alleged assault, doctors and the hospital staff had staged a protest for almost seven hours, demanding action against the accused and police security at the hospital. The matter was resolved after senior administrative and police officials pacified the protesters and assured them of action against the alleged attackers.

Local SHO Narendra Prasad said the statements of the medical personnel were being recorded, and added that investigators were collecting CCTV footage. No one has been arrested yet.