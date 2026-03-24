Four workers killed, 12 injured as cold storage unit collapses in Prayagraj; PM, Yogi announce ex gratia

At least four workers were killed and 12 others injured after a part of a cold storage facility collapsed in Phaphamau area in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Monday, police said, adding the facility is owned by former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ansar Ahmad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and have announced financial assistance to the injured and ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

According to police, initially a corner of the roof caved in, leading to the collapse of half of the structure, trapping the workers under the debris.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the police, NDRF, SDRF and the fire brigade were rushed to the site, and an intensive rescue operation was launched.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined and an inquiry is underway, police said.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said that a total of 16 people were rushed to the hospital, of whom four succumbed to injuries. The remaining 12 are currently undergoing treatment.

Those who sustained minor injuries were administered medical aid and later discharged, police added.

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A preliminary probe has revealed that the cold storage facility was being operated by former Samajwadi Party MLA Ansar Ahmad after obtaining the requisite licence from the department concerned, police said, adding that the manner in which the licence was granted will also come under scrutiny in light of concerns that the building did not meet prescribed construction standards.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that rescue operations were still underway and necessary arrangements were being made to facilitate operations at night.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In the post on X, he said, “Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest.”

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the bereaved families and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

He also instructed officials to carry out the rescue operations swiftly and said that there should not be any negligence in the treatment of the injured.

“The loss of life resulting from the accident at the cold storage facility in the Prayagraj district is deeply tragic and heart-wrenching. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. I have issued directives to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident, and have instructed district administration officials to immediately send the injured to the hospital to ensure they receive proper medical treatment,” he posted on X.