On bulldozer’s path: Police prepare list of 85 key accused

EVEN AS the demolition of activist Mohammad Javed’s house in Prayagraj has raised questions over violation of due process, it is learnt that the district police are sending the names of 85 key accused in the protests over remarks targeting the Prophet to the civic authority to check for irregularities.

Civic officials said they have already received a list of 37 accused and begun the scrutiny process.

The police move, meanwhile, has spread apprehension with the local population fearing that it is a precursor to more notices for demolition.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said the police are sending the names of all arrested accused to the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA).

So far, the police have held 92 persons, including seven minors, for their alleged role in the protests. SSP Kumar said the names of 85 of those arrested, who are not minors, are being sent to the PDA. The minors are being sent to correction homes.

The PDA has already started collecting the property details of 37 of those arrested. “We are conducting a survey of properties, including houses and shops, of 37 accused. If any building is found to be built without approval, action will be taken as per law. The list of 37 accused was provided to me by authorities,” said PDA zonal officer, Ajay Kumar.

According to UP Police, 333 people have been arrested across the state in connection with the protests on June 10.