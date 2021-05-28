Prayagraj: After video of burial items goes viral, govt to set up crematorium

Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami said the electric crematorium will reduce the cost of cremation, benefitting those not able to afford performing the last rites on wooden pyres.

Days after setting up an inquiry committee to look into a viral video purportedly showing shrouds and bamboo sticks used to mark the burial sites being removed in Prayagraj, the district administration has now started the process of setting up an electric crematorium at the Shringverpur Ghat where the alleged clip was shot.

According to the district administration, a plan to build an electric crematorium was already in place as the ghat happens to be a popular gathering place. The crematorium would also encourage local people to opt for cremation of the dead instead of burial, it added.

Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami said the electric crematorium will reduce the cost of cremation, benefitting those not able to afford performing the last rites on wooden pyres.

The clip, which made rounds of the social media and was shared by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Twitter, showed removal of saffron shrouds used to cover graves and bamboo sticks used to mark them.

An inquiry panel, comprising the ADM, Administration and SP, Gangapar, was set up to find out who removed the burial items and why.

The administration had claimed that the burial of bodies is not new in Hinduism as it has been happening through the ages, adding that the mortal remains of children, unmarried women or those dying from snakebite are commonly buried.

The DM said that while the administration had issued an order to maintain cleanliness at ghats and catch stray animals which sometimes feed on the buried corpses, nothing was said about removing items used to mark burial sites.

The report of the inquiry committee is yet to be submitted.