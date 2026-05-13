Prateek Yadav died of cardiorespiratory collapse, reveals post-mortem

Prateek Yadav Death: Known in political circles as “Mulayam Singh Yadav’s chhota beta”, Prateek kept away from politics and larger social circles. (Photo: Facebook/Aparna Yadav)

The post-mortem examination of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has indicated that the 38-year-old died due to “cardiorespiratory collapse caused by massive pulmonary thromboembolism”, sources said Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with the post-mortem findings, the report noted that the immediate cause of death was a massive blockage in the pulmonary arteries caused by thromboembolic material.

Sources said samples of the heart and pulmonary thromboembolic material have been preserved in formalin for histopathological examination, while viscera has also been preserved for chemical analysis.