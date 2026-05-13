Prateek Yadav died of cardiorespiratory collapse, reveals post-mortem

Sources said the report recorded six ante-mortem injuries, but these have not been linked to the cause of death

Written by: Maulshree Seth
1 min readLucknowUpdated: May 13, 2026 06:03 PM IST
Prateek Yadav, Prateek Yadav death,Prateek Yadav Death: Known in political circles as “Mulayam Singh Yadav’s chhota beta”, Prateek kept away from politics and larger social circles. (Photo: Facebook/Aparna Yadav)
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The post-mortem examination of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has indicated that the 38-year-old died due to “cardiorespiratory collapse caused by massive pulmonary thromboembolism”, sources said Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with the post-mortem findings, the report noted that the immediate cause of death was a massive blockage in the pulmonary arteries caused by thromboembolic material.

Sources said samples of the heart and pulmonary thromboembolic material have been preserved in formalin for histopathological examination, while viscera has also been preserved for chemical analysis.

Sources further said the report recorded six ante-mortem injuries on Prateek body, primarily contusions and bruises on the chest, right arm, forearm, elbow and left wrist. Sources said these injuries, as per the report, are old. Officials have not yet linked the injuries directly to the cause of death.

Prateek was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning, where doctors declared him dead. Police officials have so far maintained that further conclusions would depend on the histopathological and chemical examination reports.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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