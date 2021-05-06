Pratapgarh: Six from former Zila Panchayat member’s family win panchayat polls

Babloo’s son Anand Singh alias Shubham Singh (23) contested the election for the first time and was elected Ramapur village head. While Aruna was earlier the head of Ramapur, Asha was the Bachrauli village pradhan.

Six members of a family in Pratapgarh district bagged six posts in the recently concluded panchayat elections. Three of them are women who earlier held various posts while the three men won on their election debut.

Kunda Sub-divisional Magistrate JR Chaudhary confirmed that former Zila Panchayat member Babloo Singh’s mother, two brothers, wife and son were among those who the elections.

Singh’s 70-year-old mother Malti Singh was re-elected to the Block Development Committee (BDC) while her youngest son Tarun Singh (25) was elected to the committee on his poll debut. Tarun’s elder brother Sanjay Singh, 35, was elected the head of Bachrauli village. He too won on his election debut.

Babloo Singh, who is Malti’s eldest son, said, “My wife Aruna Singh (40) won the election of Zila Panchayat member while Sanjay Singh’s wife Asha Singh (33) has been elected a BDC member.”

Babloo’s son Anand Singh alias Shubham Singh (23) contested the election for the first time and was elected Ramapur village head. While Aruna was earlier the head of Ramapur, Asha was the Bachrauli village pradhan.