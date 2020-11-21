Pratapgarh: 6 kids among 14 dead after SUV hits truck

At the accident site in Pratapgarh. PTI

Fourteen people, including six children, were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway under the Manikpur police station limits in Pratapgarh district late on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased were returning from a wedding ceremony at Sheikhapur area in the district.

In a statement, Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said, “Around 11.45 pm… information was received regarding an accident between an SUV and a truck… Circle Officer (Kunda) reached the spot with the police force. The police team pulled out five dead bodies from the SUV. A JCB machine was used to pull out the SUV from under the truck and a rescue operation was started. Nine more dead bodies were pulled out from the SUV… There are eight men between the age of 20 and 60 years and there are six children who are between the age 7 and 15 years…”

On the sequence of the accident, the SP said that the truck was parked on the side of the road near Deshraj ka Inara after its middle tyre was punctured. “The SUV came from behind and collided with the truck. Half of the SUV got stuck under the truck,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Bablu Yadav (22); Naan Bhaiyya (45); Dinesh Yadav (40) and his two sons Pawan (10) and Aman (7); Gaurav Kumar Yadav (10); Ansh (9); Ramsamujh Yadav (40) and his son Sachin Yadav (12); Dayaram Yadav (40); Himanshu Vishwakarma (12); Mithlesh Kumar Yadav (17); Abhimanyu Yadav (28); and Parasnath Yadav (40). The deceased were from Jirgarpur village.

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to the victims, a statement from his office said. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh was announced to the next of the kin.

Circle Officer (Kunda) Jitendra Singh Parihar on Friday evening said, “Since all the people who were in the car have died, it is difficult to ascertain why the car sped into the stationary truck, but investigation is underway.”

