Pranav Adani meets Yogi Adityanath, offers to invest in food parks, power

Businessman and Managing Director of Adani Group’s Agro and Oil & Gas, Pranav Adani, on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai and offered to invest in the state, officials of the UP government said.

“Pranav Adani showed interested in investing in a food industry- integrated food park and expressed willingness to sell solar power to UP,” a government spokesperson said, adding that he also offered to set up data centres in Noida and Greater Noida.

“Investment in power transmission and transmission-related issues were discussed along with resolutions during the meeting. Possibilities of investment in expressways in the state were also discussed,” the spokesperson added.

Adityanath is in Mumbai for a two-day visit. He is scheduled to meet several industrialists and film producers during his stay. He will also attend the listing of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) bond on the Bombay Stock exchange on Wednesday.

The bonds, each priced at Rs 200, were launched on November 13 and, according to the government was oversubscribed 4.5 times and closed at 8.5% coupon rate for 10 years.

A statement issued by the state government on Tuesday said the funds raised through the bond will be invested in various infrastructure schemes in the state Capital. “The schemes will include the water supply project and housing project being implemented under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT),” it said.

In Mumbai, the CM will also meet the prominent film personalities to “roll out a roadmap for the development of the film industry in Uttar Pradesh”.

The CM is scheduled to meet director Subhash Ghai and producer Bonney Kapoor, among a host of personalities from Bollywood. The CM is also scheduled to meet industrialists and bankers to discuss investment in the state.

