Out for morning walk, village pradhan’s husband shot dead in Mirzapur over ‘panchayat poll feud’ 

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The husband of a village pradhan was shot dead allegedly over a rivalry over panchayat elections in the Katra area of Mirzapur district on Saturday, police said.
One of the two assailants has been identified with the help of CCTV footage and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, they claimed.
According to police, the victim, identified as Rajeev Kumar Singh, alias Rinku Singh (40), the husband of Devari village pradhan Pratima Singh, was fired upon by the assailants when he was out for a morning walk.
CCTV footage collected from the area shows the assailants waiting by the roadside on a motorcycle and one of them approached Singh, who was alone, and fired at him from a close range before trying to flee, police said.
The clip, which has since been widely circulated on social media, shows the assailant trying to kick-start the two-wheeler, while the pillion rider brandished his gun to threaten bystanders, police said.
Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Superintendent of Police, Mirzapur, said, “Police have collected credible leads in the case and are examining it from all possible angles.”
Information was received on Saturday morning that a man had been shot at in the Katra area. Our team rushed to the spot and took the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound in his chest, to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said, adding one of the assailants has been identified as Hari Rajan Sonkar, a resident of Devari village, while efforts are underway to identify the other suspect.
Police said that Sonkar and Singh reportedly had a longstanding dispute linked to panchayat pradhan elections, which is suspected to have led to the killing. A preliminary probe suggests that the accused had allegedly been planning the attack for some time and were aware of the victim’s regular morning walking route, police added.
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