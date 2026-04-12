Out for morning walk, village pradhan’s husband shot dead in Mirzapur over ‘panchayat poll feud’ 

A videograb of the incident in which an assailant is seen firing at the victim in the Katra area of Mirzapur district on Saturday

The husband of a village pradhan was shot dead allegedly over a rivalry over panchayat elections in the Katra area of Mirzapur district on Saturday, police said.

One of the two assailants has been identified with the help of CCTV footage and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, they claimed.

According to police, the victim, identified as Rajeev Kumar Singh, alias Rinku Singh (40), the husband of Devari village pradhan Pratima Singh, was fired upon by the assailants when he was out for a morning walk.

CCTV footage collected from the area shows the assailants waiting by the roadside on a motorcycle and one of them approached Singh, who was alone, and fired at him from a close range before trying to flee, police said.