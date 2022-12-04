Power utilities staff ‘strike’: Allahabad HC summons additional chief secretary

THE ALLAHABAD High Court on Saturday summoned Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Power) Mahesh Gupta and raised questions about why action was not taken and issues not sorted out before a ‘strike’ by employees of the power utilities in Uttar Pradesh.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation, and after being summoned by the court, ACS (Power) Mahesh Gupta told the court that the strike has been deferred.

Speaking to The Sunday Express on Saturday, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Manish Goel, who represented the state government during the hearing, said, “The ACS appeared in court after he was summoned and told the court that the strike was deferred by the power employees.

He also told the court that power supply was restored in Prayagraj, and will be restored soon in places in the state where it has not already been done. Some court was informed that in pockets where power has not been restored so far, it will be done very soon.”

“The court recorded the ACS’s statement, and listed the matter for hearing on December 6. The hearing lasted around 40 minutes… After negotiations, the employees deferred the strike,” Goel said.

During the hearing in the first half of the day, the Bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice J J Munir summoned ACS (Power) Mahesh Gupta at 3 pm and said, “From a perusal of the aforesaid correspondence, it is evident that the proposed date of strike by the employees of the power utilities was scheduled for November 29, 2022. The Administration was well within knowledge about a month back. There is nothing in the correspondence to show as to what action was taken by the Additional Chief Secretary (Power) despite one month available with him to sort-out the issues, if any.”

“Apparently, even the power supply was restored at Prayagraj only after this court had taken cognizance on December 2, 2022. It is also pointed out that strike has still not been called off,” the Bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Advocates R K Shahi, R P S. Chauhan, Balwant Singh and Rajeev Kumar Singh.

The lawyer submitted in court that “supply was not disrupted only at Prayagraj but throughout the state”.