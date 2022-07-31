‘Power Day’ observed: No power supply bias under my govt, says Yogi

WITHOUT NAMING any political party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that “discrimination” in distribution of electricity supply happened under past governments in the state but his government, in the past five years, provided power supply” across the state without any bias.”

Addressing a programme on ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ and ‘Urja Diwas’ after inaugurating several power projects, CM said that his government removed the discrimination in distribution of electricity. “Earlier only four districts were getting electricity. The remaining 71 districts were left in the darkness. But after the past five years, there is no VIP district in the state today. Every district and village in the state is VIP,” Adityanath said.

The CM said that one of the strongest base of a democracy is when the public gets benefits of government programmes according to necessity and convenience and without any discrimination He added that the power department in the past five years has successfully done this.

The CM claimed that the state has achieved the target of supplying 23 to 24 hours of electricity (everyday) in district headquarters, 20 to 22 hours in tehsil headquarters and 18 to 20 hours in rural areas.

The CM said that achievement was surprising for many people but the government made that possible. The Chief Minister said that area left with power supply will be saturated in next five years.

He asked the energy department to improve its billing and collection efficiency to make itself self-reliant.

In the event, as many as 17 power substations and transmission centres were inaugurated while foundation stone was laid for another five projects. The total cost of the projects is estimated at Rs 2,723 crore.

Congratulating people on the occasion, CM Yogi said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh has made a big leap in power production and supply. He said that as many as 1.21 lakh villages, which remained without electricity since independence, have been electrified in the last five years while 1.43 crore free electricity connections have also been given to the needy people in the state under Saubhagya Yojana in the last five years.

The newly inaugurated transmission/distribution sub-stations will directly benefit people of Rasra (Ballia), Babina (Jhansi), Malwan (Fatehpur), Ayodhya, Azizpur (Shahjahanpur), Dulhipar (Sant Kabirnagar), Mandhata (Pratapgarh), Bilochpura (Bagpat), Mirganj (Bareilly), Kailah (Chitrakoot) and Baghpat. Foundation stone was laid for transmission/distribution substations of different capacities at Knowledge Park-5, Ecotech-8 & 10 and Jalpura, Greater Noida (Gautam Budhh Nagar), Shohratgarh (Siddharthnagar).