Potholes on e-way, dacoity in construction: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged corruption in the construction of expressways in the state, citing “potholes” in the recently inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway.
“At the time of the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway, prominent BJP leaders had made tall claims. But after just five days of the inauguration, it developed big potholes. The expressway could not even handle a little rainfall… It seems there has been a dacoity in its construction, and not just loot,” Akhilesh said while speaking to mediapersons in Kannauj.
“When will the government use bulldozers on those who constructed the expressway… Why should the public bear the damage of the shortcomings in the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway,” Akhilesh tweeted with a video of the repair work at the expressway. He alleged that the BJP government hurried the inauguration of the expressway and now it is developing potholes even at a faster speed now.
The expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.
Akhilesh also targeted the BJP government for failing to provide employment and control price rise.
With PTI Inputs
