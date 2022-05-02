Post-mortem report rules out rape of Unnao nurse: police

Unnao police on Sunday said that the post-mortem report of an 18-year-old nurse, whose body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a wall of a nursing home on Saturday morning, did not confirm rape.

Her mother has alleged that teh victim was gangraped before being killed. On the basis of her complaint, police have filed a rape and murder case against three owners of the nursing home where the victim joined a day before she was found hanging.

“The postmortem report of the nurse has not confirmed rape. It stated asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death. No internal or external injuries were found on her body,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Shashi Shekhar Singh said, adding that the postmortem was conducted by a panel of a doctor and the entire process was videographed.

The police said the vaginal swab of the nurse would be sent for further examination. “So far, we have not found any evidence against the nursing home owners named in the FIR. It appears to be a suicide case. The investigation is on,” said the Additional SP.

Meanwhile, police detained a man, in his mid-twenties, who, they claimed, was in a relationship with the victim. “The nurse was allegedly under stress because of his behaviour. Both worked together at a private hospital before she joined the nursing home. During questioning, the youth, who works as a driver, admitted to having an affair with the nurse. He also said the nurse was pressuring him to get married, but his family was against their relationship as they belonged to different religions,” a police officer said, adding that they are preparing to lodge a case of abetment to suicide against the driver.