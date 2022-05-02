scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

Post-mortem report rules out rape of Unnao nurse: police

The police said the vaginal swab of the nurse would be sent for further examination. “So far, we have not found any evidence against the nursing home owners named in the FIR. It appears to be a suicide case. The investigation is on,” said the Additional SP.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
May 2, 2022 3:25:42 am
Unnao, Unnao newss, Uttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh, UP gangrape, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHer mother has alleged that teh victim was gangraped before being killed. On the basis of her complaint, police have filed a rape and murder case against three owners of the nursing home where the victim joined a day before she was found hanging.

Unnao police on Sunday said that the post-mortem report of an 18-year-old nurse, whose body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a wall of a nursing home on Saturday morning, did not confirm rape.

Her mother has alleged that teh victim was gangraped before being killed. On the basis of her complaint, police have filed a rape and murder case against three owners of the nursing home where the victim joined a day before she was found hanging.

“The postmortem report of the nurse has not confirmed rape. It stated asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death. No internal or external injuries were found on her body,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Shashi Shekhar Singh said, adding that the postmortem was conducted by a panel of a doctor and the entire process was videographed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The police said the vaginal swab of the nurse would be sent for further examination. “So far, we have not found any evidence against the nursing home owners named in the FIR. It appears to be a suicide case. The investigation is on,” said the Additional SP.

More from Lucknow

Best of Express Premium

Maldives is preserving its pre-Islamic heritage, with some help from IndiaPremium
Maldives is preserving its pre-Islamic heritage, with some help from India
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Explained: Why in land of Guru Nanak, Patiala clash is an aberrationPremium
Explained: Why in land of Guru Nanak, Patiala clash is an aberration
How Shanti Niketan and Vasant Vihar came up for retd central govt officersPremium
How Shanti Niketan and Vasant Vihar came up for retd central govt officers
More Premium Stories >>
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Meanwhile, police detained a man, in his mid-twenties, who, they claimed, was in a relationship with the victim. “The nurse was allegedly under stress because of his behaviour. Both worked together at a private hospital before she joined the nursing home. During questioning, the youth, who works as a driver, admitted to having an affair with the nurse. He also said the nurse was pressuring him to get married, but his family was against their relationship as they belonged to different religions,” a police officer said, adding that they are preparing to lodge a case of abetment to suicide against the driver.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News