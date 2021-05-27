Post-Covid patients to get free medical care: Uttar Pradesh Government

The state government on Wednesday said that if a patient is admitted to hospitals due to post-Covid complications, the treatment even after a negative Covid report would be free of cost.

The order came as several medical institutions raised the query if such patients should be charged or not.

“In several cases, even after a negative RT-PCR test, a patient has to stay admitted in the hospital due to post-Covid issues. In hospitals run under the Medical Education Department, some facilities for non-Covid patients are available on the basis of payment. However, some medical institutions had raised a query that if a Covid negative patient is kept in the general ward, should they be charged or not. Therefore, in this regard I have been directed to inform that after a Covid patient is tested negative and if the patient is admitted in the general ward as a post-Covid patient, then their treatment would be free of cost,” Chief Secretary Alok Kumar wrote in a letter to health officials.

Meanwhile, the state government said the daily Covid positivity rate — the number of positive cases against 100 tests — dipped below 1 per cent on Wednesday. This is for the first time that the positivity rate has come below 1 per cent since mid-April.

The positivity rate had touched a high of 16.84 per cent on April 24. It has now come down to 0.93 per cent. The state conducted over 3.58 lakh Covid tests on Tuesday, out of which 3,371 returned positive.

The state now has just 62,271 active cases, which is less than the peak of the first wave and 20 per cent of the peak in the second wave. The state death count touched 19,712 with 196 deaths in the last 24 hours.