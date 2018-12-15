Post Bulandshahr violence: SSP asks cops to intensify action against cow slaughter

Weeks after a police inspector and a 20-year-old youth were killed in violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, Meerut SSP, following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, instructed heads of all 30 police stations to arrest and sent to jail anyone, including the accused’s family, found guilty of cow slaughter or smuggling.

The SSP, Akhilesh Kumar, has also formed an anti-mob lynching cell under the leadership of SP (crime) B P Ashok to ensure that mob violence incidents could be nipped in the bud “through round the clock vigil on social media, especially WhatsApp which plays an incendiary role in such events”.

As per police records, as many as 531 people have so far been sent to jail in Meerut and one person, identified as Irshaad (22), was killed in a police encounter for allegedly smuggling cows since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in 2017. Moreover, 63 FIRs have been lodged against 661 people during the period and around 130 who have been named in the FIR are still absconding.

“All those who are absconding should be sent to jail by December 23. Besides, the National Security Act (NSA) and the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, as well as Uttar Pradesh Control of Goonda Act, 1970 should be slapped on those found guilty of cow slaughtering and smuggling,” the SSP told a meeting of police inspectors at the Meerut police lines Thursday.

“Women in the families know it very well if the male members are engaged in cow smuggling or slaughtering, they too are committing the crime and hence should also be sent to jail,” the SSP added.

On forming an anti-mob lynching cell, the SSP said, “Two Deputy SPs, three inspectors and constables will be part of the new team which will be headed by the SP (crime). They will meet the village heads twice every month to gather information about cow slaughter incidents (if any) and the resultant anger among people because of this in every village.”