Positive patients sent homes in case of mistaken identity, probe ordered

In a case of mistaken identity, two coronavirus-positive patients, who shared similar names with two people who tested negative for COVID-19 in a Moradabad hospital, were sent to their homes, trigerring panic.

“After we came to know about this mistake, the positive patients were brought back. An inquiry is being conducted at Additional Director level. Appropriate action will be taken,” said Chief Medical Officer (Moradabad) Dr MC Garg.

Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that he has taken cognizance of the matter and action would be taken against those responsible after an inquiry.

“Prima facie, it appears that this is a case of grave negligence. I have taken all the details. The patients were sent back home and now samples of all the contacts and family members have to be taken. We will also do an inquiry and action will be taken against the doctor responsible,” said the minister, adding that testing facilities in the state will be doubled with the government planning to bring Cobas machine that costs Rs 4.5 crore.

