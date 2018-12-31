Posing as prospective tenants, three rob elderly couple at gunpoint

THREE UNIDENTIFIED persons entered a house at Vineet Khand in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area Saturday afternoon and robbed a retired government official and his wife at gunpoint of cash and jewellery.

Police said the assailants entered the house posing as prospective tenants. Later in the evening, two accused — identified as Naveen and his brother Praveen, both natives of Chhattisgarh — were arrested after an “encounter” near Hahnemann crossing, not far from the victims’ home, said Station House Officer (SHO) of Gomti Nagar police station Triloki Singh.

Naveen sustained a bullet injury on his leg, he added. The police are now looking for a third accused who escaped from the spot. “At around 3 pm on Saturday, three persons entered the house of retired government officer Subhash Mani Tiwari on the pretext of seeking to rent out part of the premises,” the SHO said.

Tiwari, his wife and daughter were present in the house at the time. The assailants threatened family members at gunpoint and later tied up their hands. “After managing to free themselves, the family called up the police control room and a team rushed to their house.” the SHO said.

“On the basis of information collected, we reached the Hanuman railway crossing. We arrested two assailants. Their associate managed to escape from the spot,” said SHO.