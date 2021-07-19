Portion of false ceiling collapses in new wing of BHU campus hospital, repaired

The affected portion of the ceiling has been repaired and the wing is expected to start operations from Monday.

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing at the Sir Sunderlal Hospital inside the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a portion of the false ceiling in it came crashing down.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Confirming the incident, the hospital authorities refused to blame it on a construction flaw, claiming it may have been triggered by some bamboo poles that hit the ceiling during the finishing work.

The affected portion of the ceiling has been repaired and the wing is expected to start operations from Monday.

“At some places in the MCH wing, some work related to repair and fitting was going on. Some bamboo poles, while being moved, hit some tiles on the false ceiling leading them to come crashing down. The damaged portion has been repaired,” Medical Superintendent Professor KK Gupta said in a statement.

On Thursday, the PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for other projects worth Rs 1,583 crore in Varanasi, which also happens to be his Lok Sabha constituency. The MCH wing at Sir Sunderlal Hospital was one such project.

Later that day, he inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, named ‘Rudraksh’, constructed with Japanese assistance.

The BHU administration has, in a separate notification, confirmed that the Obstetrics and Gynaecology OPD of the hospital, will now run its services on all working days on the ground floor of the newly inaugurated MCH wing from Monday onwards.