Popularity of Modi & Yogi helped you win: Shah to BJP MLAs

Making the announcement of Yogi Adityanath’s election as the BJP Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh at a meeting of newly-elected party MLAs in Lucknow on Thursday, Union Home Minister and party observer Amit Shah credited both ‘Modi ji’ and ‘Yogi ji’ for the saffron party’s victory in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

Stating that history was created in UP where a Chief Minister never got the mandate for the second consecutive term, Shah thanked people for re-electing Adityanath as the chief minister.

The former BJP national president told his party legislators that they might be thinking that their victory was due to their individual popularity, but they must remember “the party comes first”.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a hardworking party worker”, Shah told the newly-elected MLAs, “If you have to name one party worker who worked most diligently in the UP Assembly elections, then it would be PM Modi.”

Hailing the five years of the Adityanath government for “finishing” the three evils of ‘parivarwaad’ (dynasts), ‘jatiwaad’ (casteism) and ‘tushtikaran’ (appeasement), Shah praised him for doing away with the “politicisation of the administration” and the “criminalisation of politics” in UP.

“The results of the past four elections in Uttar Pradesh (Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 and the Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022) have made it clear that the people of the state believe in the politics of performance and have rejected the politics of ‘parivarwaad’, ‘jatiwaad’ and ‘tushtikaran’,” said Shah, adding that Adityanath successfully followed the path shown by PM Modi at the ground level in UP.

“Today, the BJP Legislature Party elected Adityanath ji their leader unopposed, but ever since the announcement for the Assembly elections, we had made it clear that the BJP would contest the polls under his leadership,” said Shah.

He said efforts made by PM Modi at the Centre and Adityanath in the state brought stability in UP that had been missing for a long due to the deterioration in the political ideology dominated by casteism and nepotism.

Alleging that during the Samajwadi Party regime, the entire administration was politicised and the politics criminalised, which hit the implementation of various schemes at the grassroots level in the state, the Union Home Minister asked the party legislators “to ensure that UP becomes the number 1 state in the country”. “The progress of the country is not possible without the progress of Uttar Pradesh,” said Shah, asking party MLAs to take a pledge to turn UP into the number one state.