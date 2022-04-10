Poor encroaching on land to get it on lease: Yogi Adityanath

LAND encroached by the poor would be given to the occupant(s) on lease if it does not come under any reserved category, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

If the land falls in any reserved category, the occupant would be displaced from there only after arranging a safe accommodation at another place, Adityanath added.

The CM was speaking to reporters in Gorakhpur after voting in the legislative council elections in Gorakhpur-Mahrajganj local authority constituency.

Responding to a question, Adityanath said the policy of zero tolerance against mafias would continue, but the houses of the poor will not be destroyed.

“Anti-land-mafia task force is taking forward a drive to remove illegal encroachments across the state. Assets worth Rs 2,500 crore have been seized from professional mafias so far,” CM said.

“Clear instructions have been issued that the action of the anti-land-mafia task force is only for professional mafias and criminals but not for the poor and helpless and that there should be sensitivity and sympathy for such persons (poor),” Adityanath said.

The CM said if a poor person has encroached any public property or has put up a shanty there, the shanty would not be removed until that person is rehabilitated. The CM added that there was already a provision in this regard and such people should be identified. The CM added that instructions were also given for systematic rehabilitation.

Adityanath also asserted that after almost four decades, for the first time in the state the ruling party would attain a thumping majority in the Legislative Council.

“As the BJP candidates have been elected unopposed already on nine seats in the MLC elections being held for 36 seats, the BJP is assured to win the majority of remaining 27 seats too,” the CM said.