Poor can now easily get loans from banks: PM

Claiming that his government managed to “pass” the coronavirus test with “flying colours” as it focused on welfare schemes for the poor during the Covid-triggered lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a perception that the poor do not repay loans was created in the past.

“People who did politics in the name of the poor had created an atmosphere in the country where it was felt that once a poor person gets a loan, they would not repay it. They had created a perception like this. Those who themselves did fraud, were part of scams and took commission always tried to put the onus for cheating on the poor. But I have said it in the past and would like to repeat it again that the poor of the country does not compromise on honesty and self-respect. The poor have proved through this scheme and set an example for the others… They are repaying their loans,” Modi said.

The PM SVANidhi (Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi), a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, was launched by the Central government on June 1 this year to help street vendors, impacted by economic distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in resuming livelihood activities. Under the scheme, street vendors can avail a loan of Rs 10,000.

During the virtual interaction programme, the PM spoke with three beneficiaries of the scheme from Uttar Pradesh – Preeti, a fruitseller from Agra; Arvind Maurya, who sells momos and coffee in Varanasi; and Vijay Bahadur, who sells snacks in Lucknow.

“While interacting with the street vendors, I felt that they are not just happy, but also surprised. Earlier, even those with jobs and money had to run around the banks for loans. The poor like those who sell things on the streets could not even imagine stepping inside a bank. But today, the banks are themselves going to people, and without any running around, people are getting loans to start their businesses. I feel very satisfied looking at their happy faces,” the PM said.

“While interacting with Preeti, I found that she is someone who has a humble background and is now learning to use technology to improve her business… Arvind from Varanasi is working by maintaining social distancing. He gives one item free to people who wear masks and follow social distancing norms. He is doing such a big deed… While talking to Vijay Bahadur in Lucknow, I saw how he is managing his business. He is doing it with great detail. These people are the strength of the country and the country will move ahead with their work,” the PM said.

“For street vendors, a loan scheme without guarantee like this was formulated for the first time after Independence. Today, the country stands with you (street vendors) and respects your hard work… The country recognises your contribution in making the country self-dependent.” he added.

The PM said that successful implementation of the PM SVANidhi scheme was a rebuttal of those who had claimed that making the poor join the banking system would not help anyone. “When we opened Jan-Dhan accounts, many laughed and made fun of us. But today, the same Jan-Dhan accounts have helped the poor during such a big crisis,” Modi added.

“Many people had raised doubts on the capabilities of the government to deal with the coronavirus crisis, but we managed to pass the test with flying colours only because we focused on the poor welfare programmes during the lockdown,” he added.

The Prime Minister also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for taking the top spots in all the three categories of SVANidhi scheme — application, sanction, and disbursal of loans.

“Within a month of the launch of SVANidhi, there were applications for the loans. No one could have imagined the implementation of this scheme the way it was done,” the PM said, adding that street vendors have an important role to play in the economy of Uttar Pradesh. “Such a big state with a huge population. Through street vending, a large number of people are not only earning their livelihoods but also helping in meeting the requirements of the people in their own towns and villages,” the PM added.

Taking part in the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that about seven lakh people from UP had registered to avail loans under the scheme, the highest in the country. “Loans have been approved for about 3.75 lakh beneficiaries and 2.74 lakh people have already received it,” said Adityanath.

Under PM scheme, six-day lottery to allot vacant houses starts

Lucknow: Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Kanpur Development Authority on Tuesday launched a lottery system, which will continue till November 1. Through this system, held between 10 am and 4 pm, vacant houses in Bhagirathi-Jahnavi, Sakarpur, Mahavir Nagar Extension/Ram Ganga Enclave will be allotted to applicants.

Kanpur Development Authority Vice President Rakesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the lottery for those selected under the State Urban Development Agency.

On the first day, 554 applicants took part in the lottery for 174 houses. First the lottery was held for ST, ST, OBC and people with disabilities. Help desks have been set up to provide information to the applicants.

Police have been deployed to ensure law and order situation. Video recording of the whole lottery procedure was conducted to ensure transparency. ENS

