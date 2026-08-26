Polls ahead, UP announces free bus travel for elderly women

The scheme will cost govt Rs 22.50 crore every month

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
2 min readLucknowAug 26, 2026 12:38 AM IST
UP free bus travel for elderly women, Yogi Adityanath, UP announces free bus travel for elderly women, Uttar Pradesh free bus travel for elderly women, Indian express news, current affairsThe decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)
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With the Assembly elections less than a year away, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced free travel for women above 60 years of age in the ordinary buses of state roadways.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The government said the decision will provide economic relief to senior women citizens and also prove to be a step towards giving them greater freedom and convenience in commuting.

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According to an estimate, around 88,438 women passengers can avail the facility every day. “This will provide relief to elderly women from the daily expenses of commuting. In particular, public transport will become more accessible for women above 60 years of age who have to travel regularly for various purposes,” a government official said.

This scheme will cost the exchequer Rs 22.50 crore every month, according to the government.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will issue special smart cards to women beneficiaries. “Through the smart cards, identification of eligible female passengers and the arrangement of free travel can be made easier,” the official added.

The state government provides free travel to women in state transport buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan every year.

 

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Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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