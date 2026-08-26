Polls ahead, UP announces free bus travel for elderly women

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

With the Assembly elections less than a year away, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced free travel for women above 60 years of age in the ordinary buses of state roadways.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The government said the decision will provide economic relief to senior women citizens and also prove to be a step towards giving them greater freedom and convenience in commuting.

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According to an estimate, around 88,438 women passengers can avail the facility every day. “This will provide relief to elderly women from the daily expenses of commuting. In particular, public transport will become more accessible for women above 60 years of age who have to travel regularly for various purposes,” a government official said.