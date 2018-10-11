Political training institute to come up in Ghaziabad

The Cabinet Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the “first-of-its-kind” institute in Ghaziabad district which will impart “political training” to public representatives, budding politicians and political workers.

The institute, to be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore on a 24-acre plot over the next two years, will have trainers who will lecture on policy, public conduct and other aspects of politics.

While the institute will be under the purview of the urban development department, the state government is looking to tie-up with an international institute so that its courses are internationally recognised.

“In the first phase, about Rs 198 crore will be spent on the same,” said Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna. “The institute will impart training on policy, rules, law, address practical problems faced by politicians, as well as their conduct etc. The reason for establishing it in Ghaziabad is that it will be closer to the national capital and we can invite politicians and heads of state from other countries to address here as well.”

The Cabinet also gave the green signal for takeover three religious fairs — Maa Lalita Devi Shati Peeth Amavasya Mela Naimisharan in Sitapur, Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth Devipatan Tulsipur Mela in Balrampur and Maa Vindhyavasini Shaktipeeth Mela in Mirzapur.

The decision comes at the time of Navratri celebrations, when these fairs are organised. Sources said this will cost the exchequer Rs 60 for Sitapur, Rs 48 lakh for Balrampur and Rs 49 lakh for Mirzapur. These fairs will come under the purview of the district magistrate. “Funds will be given for basic facilities and amenities for tourists,” said Khanna.

The Cabinet also approved inclusion of 11 circuits in the tourism policy for different incentives and bonuses to be provided by the state for those working on projects under these circuits. These circuits include — the Ramayana circuit covering Vijethua Mahaviran in Sultanpur and Bithur in Kanpur, Krishna or Brij circuit covering Baldev and Mahavan area of Mathura, Buddhist circuit covering Atranji in Etah and Devdah in Maharajganj, Mahabharat circuit covering Laksha grah in Allahabad, and Keechakband in Hamirpur and Vidur Kuti in Bijnore among others.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to generate fuel from plastic waste under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation through a Public Partnership model. A request for a proposal document for the PPP tender was cleared too.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App