Political interference in industrial development a thing of past: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said there was political interference in industrial development in the past and that resulted in red tape but that is not the case anymore.

Addressing a session at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Singh said, “So far, you must have seen and heard of corridors of power in the country. These corridors are necessary for running the country’s government. But whenever the corridors of power interfere with business then red tape increases. And it has an adverse impact on businesses. The industrialists used to waste a lot of time in these corridors of power. But not today. It used to happen in the past. We established two defence industrial corridors, which are free of government interference.”

The Union minister also appealed for more investment in the Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) to achieve ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shared global prosperity.

“Today, UP possesses all essentials — from law and order, environment for investors, infrastructure development to quality education, health and nutrition — required to set up industries in the state. A few years ago, the law-and-order situation was not good in the state. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that the face of the state has changed under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he claimed.

In the past, UP’s image was such that it would impede the growth of the country’s economy. “Now, this state will become India’s growth engine. In fact, it has already become one,” he added.

If the current century will be of Asia, then in Asia, it will be India’s and in India, it will be of UP’s or Lucknow’s, he said.

“The day is not far when India will be number three economy and then move towards becoming number one.The world has realized that India wants to become self-reliant in the defence sector and that is a firm conviction,” said the minister.

The former UP chief minister claimed that efforts made by the government are bearing fruit as India is not only manufacturing defence equipment to fulfill its own security needs, but is also catering to the requirements of friendly countries. Defence exports increased manifold to over Rs 13,000 crore in 2022 as compared to less than Rs 1,000 crore in 2014, he said. He said that for defence equipment, India took help from other countries. “We didn’t even realise when this help became our habit,” he said.

“The Defence Industrial Corridor has been designed in a way that it provides basic facilities to the defence sector,” he said.