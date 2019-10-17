Police: Woman shot dead in revenge crime, man held

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman was shot outside her residence in Muzzafarnagar’s Balipur village under Meerapur police station Wednesday, police said. In June, the brother of the accused had been shot dead allegedly by the woman’s brothers, they said, adding that Wednesday’s murder appeared to be a revenge crime.

Police identified the deceased as Reena Singh, 22 and the accused as Pradeep, 26.

Reena was taken to the local health centre and was referred to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries on the way, the police said .

“On June 7, Kuldeep, brother of the accused, was shot by Manish and Shiv Kumar, elder brothers of Reena . Both were arrested and are in jail,” said Somendra Kumar Negi, Deputy SP (Jansath) told The Indian Express on phone.

He added that on the basis of a complaint by Reena’s family members ,a case of murder was registered against Pradeep, who is absconding.

“The body was sent for post mortem examination and a search is on for the accused,” said Negi.