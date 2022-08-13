scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Police to organise hackathon in October

The “technical partner” for the event will be Mahindra Defence, while ten “knowledge partners” will include IIT, Kanpur and IIM, Lucknow, a statement issued by the technical department of the state police said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 13, 2022 4:34:37 am
It added that a total of four “problem statements” have been designed for the hackathon. (Representational/File)

THE UTTAR Pradesh Police on Friday announced that it will organise a hackathon event in Lucknow in October and has invited entries from those who wish to participate. The “technical partner” for the event will be Mahindra Defence, while ten “knowledge partners” will include IIT, Kanpur and IIM, Lucknow, a statement issued by the technical department of the state police said.

It added that a total of four “problem statements” have been designed for the hackathon. “The first one is to monitor through live footage the number of vehicles and crowd and develop an alarm for it. The second one is to collect CCTV footage from different sources and in different forms and use this to control crime. The third is to identify similar words and voices used in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) system like in FIRs, General Diary Entries and other files. The fourth one is to improve the supervision and real-time feedback for state Railway police force,” said the statement.

More from Lucknow

ADG (Technical Services) Mohit Agarwal said, “If live footage is monitored, it can help in avoiding traffic jams. When an alarm is sounded regarding the crowd, preventive measures can be taken. If we collect CCTV footage, it will help us locate criminals. Similarly, if we search for key words in our data base like communal tension etc, then it will help us identify areas where such incidents can happen and preventive measures can be taken. We have sought ideas for better patrolling of trains.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:34:37 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement