Police to organise hackathon in October

August 13, 2022 4:34:37 am
THE UTTAR Pradesh Police on Friday announced that it will organise a hackathon event in Lucknow in October and has invited entries from those who wish to participate. The “technical partner” for the event will be Mahindra Defence, while ten “knowledge partners” will include IIT, Kanpur and IIM, Lucknow, a statement issued by the technical department of the state police said.
It added that a total of four “problem statements” have been designed for the hackathon. “The first one is to monitor through live footage the number of vehicles and crowd and develop an alarm for it. The second one is to collect CCTV footage from different sources and in different forms and use this to control crime. The third is to identify similar words and voices used in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) system like in FIRs, General Diary Entries and other files. The fourth one is to improve the supervision and real-time feedback for state Railway police force,” said the statement.
ADG (Technical Services) Mohit Agarwal said, “If live footage is monitored, it can help in avoiding traffic jams. When an alarm is sounded regarding the crowd, preventive measures can be taken. If we collect CCTV footage, it will help us locate criminals. Similarly, if we search for key words in our data base like communal tension etc, then it will help us identify areas where such incidents can happen and preventive measures can be taken. We have sought ideas for better patrolling of trains.”
