Police search Jauhar varsity, say 2,000 books stolen from Rampur madrasa recovered

THE RAMPUR police Tuesday conducted a search operation at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Rampur MP and senior SP leader Azam Khan is Chancellor, and claimed to have recovered around 2,000 books and manuscripts belonging to Madrasa Aaliya.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, said based on a complaint by the principal of the Madrasa Aaliya, Zubaid Khan, an FIR was registered at the Ganj police station in Rampur.

“After investigation, we found that some of the books that the principal had complained were stolen were in the library of Jauhar University. On Tuesday, we launched a search operation and found nearly 2,000 books belonging to the Madrasa Aaliya at the varsity library. We have detained five employees of the university, including the librarian. We are questioning them and if needed, they will be arrested,” said Sharma.

According to the SP, the complaint lodged by Zubaid Khan claims, “Around 9,000 rare/priceless books and manuscripts were taken away by unidentified persons on September 10 in 2016 year from the library of the madrasa.”

On Monday, the district administration also issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust over “usurping a small canal” that belonged to the irrigation department. District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that a notice had been served to Azam Khan’s son Abdullah, who owns the land on which the resort has been built.

“The Humsafar Resort has encroached on around 100 metres of the canal and has made it part of the resort. We have served a notice to the Abdullah Azam Khan to demolish the part of the resort’s boundary wall which has taken the canal within the resort. We have asked him to get the part of the resort demolished within three days, failing which the administration will do it,” said the DM on Tuesday.

Azam’s son booked

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against Rampur MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Khan, MLA from Swar constitiuency, for allegedly using false documents to get his passport. An FIR was registered against Abdullah at Civil Lines police station after a complaint was lodged by Akash Saxena, son of former MLA Shiv Bahadur Saxena.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) and sections of the Passport Act, 1967.

The complaint read, “Abdullah Azam Khan has submitted fake and false documents to get his passport made. According to records on his High School and, BTech and MTech, his date of birth is January 1, 1993. While on his passport, the date of birth is September 30, 1990… Abdullah is using the different documents for his gains according to his need.”