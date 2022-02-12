Police say Unnao Dalit woman was strangled to death

A day after the decomposed body of a missing 22-year-old Dalit woman was exhumed from an empty plot owned by the family of a former Uttar Pradesh minister, Unnao police Friday said she had died of strangulation, and injuries on her head and neck.

The case triggered a war of words between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) amid the UP Assembly elections. While the SP said the accused has no links with the party, the BJP accused it of “giving patronage to criminals”. The BSP demanded strict action against the accused.

The body of the woman, missing for over two months, was exhumed from the plot next to an ashram on Thursday. The plot and ashram are owned the family of late Fateh Bahadur Singh, who was a minister in the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government. His son Rajol Singh (45) was arrested on January 24 in connection with the case, hours after the woman’s mother tried to immolate herself in front of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle at the party office in Lucknow. The local SHO has been suspended for “laxity”. Police have said that the woman and Rajol were in a relationship and but later developed differences.

While the woman went missing on December 8, the case for kidnapping was lodged on January 10. The victim’s mother has alleged that police refused to file a case saying that her daughter is an adult and “may have eloped with someone”.

Unnao Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh on Friday said, “The cause of death is anti-mortem injuries and strangulation. While the post mortem report says she was killed around 45 days ago, the corroborative evidence we have makes it clear that she was killed on December 8 — the day she went missing. I can’t say anything on whether she was raped or not.” He said the murder charge will be also invoked against Rajol Singh (45) and his arrested aide Suraj Singh (26).

The family on Friday refused to cremate the body until their demands were met. After assurances from administration and police officials, the family performed the last rites at 5pm. The woman is survived by her parents and a brother.

The victim’s father said they had gone to meet Akhilesh for help as the police and administration were not cooperating. “We knew that Rajol Singh is not in the SP or any other party, but we thought Akhileshji might help us because of the father’s connection with the SP.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted: “Mr Akhilesh Yadav, the body of a Dalit woman was found in the farm of an SP leader. When the mother of the woman begged in front of your car, you didn’t listen to her. You gave patronage to the SP leader.”

The SP said the accused has no connection with the party. It tweeted: “Under BJP rule, a daughter faces a heinous crime in Unnao. The CM is responsible for the murder of the Dalit daughter.”

BSP chief Mayawati said: “The body of the young woman being found buried at a farm of an SP leader in Unnao is tragic and a serious matter. The family members had already raised suspicion on the SP leader. The state government must ensure justice to the family…”