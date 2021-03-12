Police say no action against IPS officer named in suicide note

Several products, including candles, incense sticks, organic manures, hand embroidery works, cotton and jute bags, bedsheets and mushrooms, were on display and were purchased by people, said the statement.

A day after 25-year-old Vishal Saini, who was arrested last month in connection with a sex racket, accused IPS officer Prachi Singh of framing him in his purported suicide note, the Lucknow Police on Thursday said that no case could be made out against the officer as they have enough evidence to prove his culpability.

Saini, who worked as a computer operator on a contractual basis at the state Geology and Mining Department, was arrested on February 13 during a raid at a spa. He was later released on bail. Saini’s body was found on rail tracks in the Chandganj area of Lucknow on Wednesday and a “suicide note” was recovered from his possession.

In the suicide note, Saini held IPS officer Prachi Singh, who is posted as Additional DCP (Lucknow North), responsible for his death.

“She ruined my career and because of it, I have lost respect and standing in my family and society. Prachi Singh of IPS batch 2017 should get strict punishment so that she does not send innocent people to jail, does not misuse her post and punish innocent people for getting promotions. I am innocent and has been framed in the sex racket by Prachi Singh,” the purported suicide note read.

Lucknow Police Commissionerate, however, has denied Saini’s allegations, saying he was caught “red-handed” during the red at the spa. Police have also not filed an FIR based on Saini’s suicide note.

“Allegations made by deceased Vishal Saini in his suicide note against ADCP Prachi Singh are baseless. All the actions taken by the police team in this matter were as per the law. The police action was supervised by Singh,” a statement issued by the Police Commissionerate said.

According to the statement, a police team, led by ACP (Ghazipur), raided “Style Inn Beauty Parlor and Spa’ in the Indira Nagar area and six other places on February 13. From the said spa, four men and five women were arrested under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and several objectionable materials were recovered from them, said police.

The police claimed that since his arrest on February 13 till his suicide, no allegation was made against the police team by Saini, his family or his friends.

Saini’s father alleged that his son was being pressured by IPS officer Prachi Singh and demanded her suspension.

Demanding a CBI probe, Saini’s father said that Vishal had left a gym on February 13 and was eating at a nearby fast food stall when he was caught by police. The family has demanded government job to a member of his family and appropriate financial compensation for their loss.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ADCP (North) Prachi Singh said police have “more than enough evidence” against Saini, including video recordings of the raid, showing his presence at the spa. Singh also said that she was only supervising the raid sitting at the spa’s reception desk. When asked why only her named was mentioned by Saini in the suicide note, Singh said: “The next day all the newspapers carried my name as the supervisor of the raids. From there, he might have recalled my name.”

Meanwhile, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said that no case could be made out against the IPS officer based on the evidence so far. “If there is any new finding, action will be taken based on it,” Thakur added.