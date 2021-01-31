Police register Kafeel Khan as history-sheeter, he says no surveillance on criminals

Gorakhpur police have registered Dr Kafeel Khan — a suspended paediatrician seeking his reinstatement at the BRD Medical College and Hospital — as a history-sheeter, saying that the legal action will ensure that he remains under police surveillance.

Circle officer, Gorakhpur, Virendra Pratap Singh confirmed the history sheet has been opened at Rajghat police station. As per Rajghat police station record, the history sheet number is 50-A with five cases against Dr Khan, including three in Gorakhpur and one each in Delhi and Aligarh.

Following the move, Dr Khan, who has earlier alleged “state-sponsored victimisation”, said in a video on Saturday that “the situation in UP is such that no surveillance is being done on criminals and a history sheet is being opened against those, including me, who are innocent”.

“Give me two security guards who will keep surveillance on me round-the-clock so that I can be saved from getting framed in false cases. Since I have been freed from (jail under) the NSA (National Security Act), I am regularly writing to them (government) every month to return my job so that I can serve children and the country as a doctor,” he said.

The paediatrician was arrested along with other doctors and staff members after several children died due to lack of oxygen at the BRD Medical College and Hospital in 2017. However, he was later cleared of all charges.

But after getting bail in April 2018, Dr Khan was arrested in September that year for allegedly creating nuisance at the district hospital in Bahraich — his family claimed he had gone there after receiving information that children had died due to an unknown disease while hospital authorities alleged he was questioning families of patients without permission.

Days after he received bail, he was again arrested, along with his brother Adeel, by the Gorakhpur police for allegedly opening a bank account using fake documents. The brothers later got bail.

In January 29 last year, Dr Khan was arrested from the Mumbai airport for what police alleged was a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University in December 2019 during a students’ protest against the contentious citizenship law. A case was filed on various charges, including promoting enmity between two groups, and Dr Khan was lodged in Mathura jail — the Aligarh district administration invoked the NSA against him on February 13.

Months later, the Allahabad High Court set him free in a verdict on September 1, calling his detention “not sustainable in the eye of law”. The court said the invocation of NSA was based on a “selective reading and selective mention of few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent”.

However, the UP government moved a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the judgment. But, in a hearing in December last year, a bench led by Chief Justice S A Bobde refused to interfere, saying that “it seems to be a good order”.

The doctor, along with his family, shifted to Jaipur in Rajasthan soon after his release. His two brothers — Adeel Ahmed and Kashif Jameel — have also left Gorakhpur along with their families and shifted to Jaipur.

“We were forced to leave Gorakhpur because the scenario was getting worse day-by-day… Kashif Jameel was attacked and suffered bullet injuries. Police were framing false cases against me and younger brother Dr Kafeel. When Kafeel came out of jail, we got information that police were planning to invoke another case against him. We all then decided to leave UP at the earliest,” said Adeel, claiming that they are staying in a rented accommodation, while “surviving on savings and selling our lands,” said Adeel, adding that there is “no reason” to open a history sheet as his brother “is not a criminal”.

When contacted, Khan’s lawyer K N Tiwari said, “To my knowledge there are two cases against Dr Kafeel in Gorakhpur and one each in Aligarh and Bahraich. Kafeel has obtained bail in all cases.”

Adeel Ahmed Khan said, “There are four cases pending against Dr Kafeel. Two other cases, one each in Gorakhpur and Delhi, have been disposed of because of false allegations.”