scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Police record Mahoba ex-SP’s statement in jail

Patidar had been evading arrest for around two years in connection with the death of a Mahoba-based businessman .  He was suspended from service in the wake of the allegations against him in September, 2020.

mahoba Businessman’s death case, murder statement in jail, Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe chargesheet against Patidar and others accused of the case has already been filed in court, he added. “If Patidar divulges any new information then we would look into it. Accordingly, a supplementary chargesheet would be filed in the case. The investigating officer of the case asked around 20 questions from Patidar and he denied his involvement in the crime,” said a senior police officer.

Police on Friday recorded the statement of former SP of Mahoba Mani Lal Patidar, who is lodged in Lucknow district jail in connection with the death of a businessman.  A 2014 batch IPS officer, Patidar surrendered before court last week, around four months after the Uttar Pradesh government announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to arrest.

Patidar had been evading arrest for around two years in connection with the death of a Mahoba-based businessman.  He was suspended from service in the wake of the allegations against him in September, 2020.

More from Lucknow

“The statement of IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar was recorded inside jail after obtaining permission from the district court,” said ASP  Satish Chandra. The chargesheet against Patidar and others accused of the case has already been filed in court, he added. “If Patidar divulges any new information then we would look into it. Accordingly, a supplementary chargesheet would be filed in the case. The investigating officer of the case asked around 20 questions from Patidar and he denied his involvement in the crime,” said a senior police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:01:04 am
Next Story

Doctors not suffering from Covid cannot be assumed of spreading infection: High Court

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement