Police record Mahoba ex-SP’s statement in jail

Police on Friday recorded the statement of former SP of Mahoba Mani Lal Patidar, who is lodged in Lucknow district jail in connection with the death of a businessman. A 2014 batch IPS officer, Patidar surrendered before court last week, around four months after the Uttar Pradesh government announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to arrest.

Patidar had been evading arrest for around two years in connection with the death of a Mahoba-based businessman. He was suspended from service in the wake of the allegations against him in September, 2020.

“The statement of IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar was recorded inside jail after obtaining permission from the district court,” said ASP Satish Chandra. The chargesheet against Patidar and others accused of the case has already been filed in court, he added. “If Patidar divulges any new information then we would look into it. Accordingly, a supplementary chargesheet would be filed in the case. The investigating officer of the case asked around 20 questions from Patidar and he denied his involvement in the crime,” said a senior police officer.