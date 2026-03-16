Police probe ‘theft’ of 76 gas cylinders from Maharajganj godown

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Two days after 76 LPG cylinders were allegedly stolen from a godown in Chowk area of Maharajganj district, the police on Sunday initiated an inquiry in connection with the case, said police.
According to the police officials, the complaint was filed by the godown incharge, Nagendra Yadav, who claimed that unidentified assailants broke the storage facility’s lock and fled with the cylinders.
“We are conducting an inquiry into the complaint. Police teams have visited the godown and inspected the site to verify the allegations made in the complaint and to ascertain how the alleged theft took place,” Station House Officer of Chowk police station Om Prakash Gupta said.
Quoting the complaint, the SHO said 76 LPG cylinders have been reported stolen, of which, 12 were filled with gas, while the remaining were empty.
According to police, unidentified miscreants allegedly barged into the godown in Mishaulia village on Friday night and stole the LPG gas cylinders. In the complaint, the godown in-charge stated that he found out about the theft on Saturday morning, following which police were alerted.
Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. No FIR has been lodged into the matter so far.
As part of its ongoing crackdown on the black marketing of LPG cylinders, the state government has raided 2,554 locations across the state in the last two days. Eight persons have been arrested, five FIRs have been lodged against LPG distributors and 35 FIRs against alleged black marketeers. Legal proceedings have also been initiated against 37 others.
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