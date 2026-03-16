Police probe ‘theft’ of 76 gas cylinders from Maharajganj godown

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. No FIR has been lodged into the matter so far. (representational image)

Two days after 76 LPG cylinders were allegedly stolen from a godown in Chowk area of Maharajganj district, the police on Sunday initiated an inquiry in connection with the case, said police.

According to the police officials, the complaint was filed by the godown incharge, Nagendra Yadav, who claimed that unidentified assailants broke the storage facility’s lock and fled with the cylinders.

“We are conducting an inquiry into the complaint. Police teams have visited the godown and inspected the site to verify the allegations made in the complaint and to ascertain how the alleged theft took place,” Station House Officer of Chowk police station Om Prakash Gupta said.