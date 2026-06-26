3 women arrested from Kaushambi home for ‘cooking beef’ after police got ‘tip-off’

Police said they are looking for the women’s husbands and another man from the neighbourhood. The men work in Mumbai and recently came to Kaushambi. (File Photo)

Three women were arrested after police raided a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi on the allegation that they were cooking beef.

According to police, they received information on Wednesday that a family had allegedly brought beef and that the women were cooking it. After verifying the tip-off, a police team headed to the house identified by an informer.

Police said on seeing the raiding team, four men allegedly fled through the village’s narrow lanes. Police claimed the women, too, attempted to flee when officers entered the premises but were detained by women police personnel.

They said they recovered a container of cooked meat and a transparent plastic bag containing raw meat.