3 women arrested from Kaushambi home for ‘cooking beef’ after police got ‘tip-off’

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Three women were arrested after police raided a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi on the allegation that they were cooking beef.
According to police, they received information on Wednesday that a family had allegedly brought beef and that the women were cooking it. After verifying the tip-off, a police team headed to the house identified by an informer.
Police said on seeing the raiding team, four men allegedly fled through the village’s narrow lanes. Police claimed the women, too, attempted to flee when officers entered the premises but were detained by women police personnel.
They said they recovered a container of cooked meat and a transparent plastic bag containing raw meat.
“We have arrested the three women. During questioning, they told us the meat was beef that had been brought by their family members from outside,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh.
Police said they are looking for the women’s husbands and another man from the neighbourhood. The men work in Mumbai and recently came to Kaushambi.
Police said the women, all in their 30s, have been booked under different sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at Sarai Akil police station. They were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody, Singh said.
Police said they recovered about 1 kg of raw meat and 1 kg of cooked meat.
“The meat samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination, and we are awaiting the test results,” said Deputy SP Singh.
A police officer said the investigation would also seek to establish where the meat was sourced from and whether it had been purchased previously too.
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