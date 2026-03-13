Police in UP seize stolen truck with LPG cylinders, 7 held

Less than a week after a truck carrying LPG cylinders was stolen from a Bharat Petroleum plant in Karari in Jhansi of UP, police recovered the vehicle and arrested seven persons.

The truck, loaded with 524 LPG cylinders — 389 filled and 135 empty, was dispatched from the Karari plant for Kanpur Dehat ahead of Holi. “The driver had parked the vehicle outside the plant on March 2 before leaving, after which unidentified persons stole it in the early hours of March 6,” said a police officer.

Police tracked down the vehicle to Sipri Bazar area, Jhansi. “The truck was intercepted near a gas godown on Gwalior Road on March 11. Four suspects were arrested after a brief encounter,” said another police officer, adding they had sold the cylinders in black through a gas agency. Based on their interrogation, police later arrested three more accused. “We have also recovered Rs 11.10 lakh, and Rs 83,820 from the sale of gas cylinders.”