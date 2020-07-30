Police file chargesheet in 65 cases against Azam Khan, probe on in 3 pending cases

Azam Khan with son Abdullah. Both are currently in jail. File Azam Khan with son Abdullah. Both are currently in jail. File

OF the total 69 criminal cases registered against jailed senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan since January 2019 on various charges, including cheating and criminal trespass, Rampur police have filed chargesheet in 65 cases and closure report in one case after completing their investigation.

“Of the 69 cases filed since January, police have completed probe in 66 cases… Police are still investigating Azam Khan’s role in three cases,” Superintendent of Police (Rampur) Shogun Gautam said.

The three cases in which the investigation is still on are those related to Azam Khan allegedly making derogatory remarks to BJP leader Jaya Prada and preparing fake documents to grab Waqf property. Among the three cases, two were filed last year and one this year, said police.

Notably, in a majority of these cases, and local MLA Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan are co-accused.

The chargesheet in 48 cases were filed against Azam Khan from March 1 this year after he, his wife, and son Abdullah surrendered before a court in connection with a case related to alleged forgery of Abdullah’s birth certificate that eventually led to his disqualification from the Assembly.

Since then, all three have been in jail.

As per the police record, a total of 41 cases were lodged against Abdullah since January last year, and chargesheets have been filed in 40 of them. “Since March this year, police have filed chargesheet against Abdullah in 38 cases. In two cases, chargesheet was filed earlier. One case is still under investigation,” said the SP.

Police have filed chargesheet against Tanzeen Fatima in all the 32 cases lodged against her since January last year. “No investigation is pending against her,” said the officer.

