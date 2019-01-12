Police constable shot dead in Meerut, say cops

A 26-year-old constable was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Maujipura village in Meerut Friday morning, Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar said. Locals spotted the body at around 8 am and informed the police, which contacted the deceased Ankur Chaudhary’s family in Manglore village in Shamli under Jhinjhiana police station.

“The police initially tried to close the case by saying that Ankur committed suicide, but when we reached the spot we got to know from the locals that he was shot dead. Moreover, cartridges were also found at the spot. It was after we staged a protest that the senior police officials assured us that an FIR on the basis of our complaint would be lodged,” Anuj (22), the younger brother of the deceased, told The Indian Express.

“The FIR will be registered after we get the post-mortem report. The autopsy was delayed because of the protest by Ankur’s family members. We have also lost a young colleague. We will lodge the FIR based on the family members’ complaint,” said Kartar Singh, in-charge of Falawda police station.