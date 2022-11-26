Police commissionerate system in Agra, Ghaziabad & Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to introduce the police commissionerate system in Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj after it was implemented in Noida, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur.

The proposal on this was cleared by the state Cabinet this Friday.

Cabinet minister AK Sharma said the three districts would be declared as metropolitan cities as per the rules of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before implementing the police commissionerate system.

Agra has been included in the list considering its growing population, its significance in terms of national and international tourism besides its importance from industries point of view, the minister said.

Sharma said that Ghaziabad was chosen keeping in view its growing population, it being a busy district of the National Capital Region and its new industrial scenario.

Prayagraj was selected because of its population and religious and cultural significance, he said, adding that Maha Kumbh would be organised in the city in 2025.

With the inclusion of these three, Uttar Pradesh now will have seven districts where police commissionerate system has been implemented.

Advertisement

It was in January 2020 that Lucknow and Noida adopted the police commissionerate system followed by Kanpur and Varanasi in March 2021.

A state government spokesperson said that additional director general of police (ADGP)-rank officials will be assigned all three commissionerates and officers with the IG rank will become joint commissioners.

The districts will be divided into several zones and ACPs will be posted in place of circle officers (COs), while their rights will also increase as they will also be able to make decisions in the investigation of any case, it is learnt.

Advertisement

Also, the police commissioners will have the powers of a magistrate.

This means that the rights related to law and order will now be with the commissioner.

Sharma informed that the entire districts would be first declared as metropolitan areas.

Other decisions

Transport Department’s scrap policy cleared

The state cabinet also cleared the Transport Department’s scrap policy wherein only licensed organisations will be able to scrap vehicles.

Minister DK Singh informed that to encourage discarding of old vehicles from the point of view of pollution, those scrapping old vehicles will be given incentives.

Advertisement

He informed that commercial vehicles will get 15 per cent tax rebate for scrap, while private vehicles will get a 10 per cent rebate.

The process of issuing licences for the same is in process and six companies including Mahindra and Maruti have already been given, he added.

Advertisement

Five other companies are also being considered for this, he said, further informing that the government also plans to set up scrap centres in every district.

Bus stands’ upgrade in 23 cities under PPP model

The cabinet also cleared the proposal whereby bus stands will be constructed on the “lines of airports” in 23 big cities of the state on public-private partnership model (PPP). The minister informed that in the first phase, two bus terminals in Lucknow, two in Agra, two in Prayagraj, one in Varanasi, one in Gorakhpur and Kanpur are included.

Advertisement

Facilities like accommodation, restaurant, mall, toilet and common room will be made available in these bus stands, it is learnt. The minister said the remaining bus stands across the state would be included in the next phase.

Waterways construction for 15 jetties from Varanasi to Ballia

To encourage water transportation in the state, the cabinet cleared the proposal wherein 15 jetties will be constructed from Varanasi to Ballia, the minister said.

With this, farmers will be able to deliver their goods to many cities besides making possible affordable travel for people and encourage waterways tourism, he said.

The minister informed that a jetty is being constructed in Chandauli district where all three modes of freight transportation—railway, airport, and bus—will be accessible.

CM Weavers Solar Energy Scheme

The cabinet also cleared the Weavers Solar Energy Scheme, under which powerloom weavers, who are using more than 5 kW power connections would be included. The government spokesperson said there are about 12,486 such connections in the state.

Under the scheme, these weavers would be given 50 per cent subsidy in setting up of solar power plants.

The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) would be the nodal body for implementation of the scheme.